Celtics Save Best for Game 7 + Heat Preview

Seth Landman is a former writer for ESPN Fantasy. Seth joins the program to gawk over Jayson Tatum’s Game 7, hammer James Harden and Joel Embiid, and preview the next series against Miami. Twitter: @slandman33

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Monday, May 15th, 2023.





4:48 Shocking Tatum stats

16:08 Tatum is capable of being the best player in the world

26:23 Celtics defense amped up in the second half

51:15 The Heat are extremely formidable

