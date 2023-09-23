Exploring the Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Celtics Next Season

Depending on who you ask, the new-look Boston Celtics are either NBA title favorites or a lower body injury away from existential disaster. The trade that swapped out veteran floor general Marcus Smart for star big man KriCestaps Porzingis is but one of several polarizing aspects of this ball club currently dividing the opinions of what this Schrodinger’s Cat of a contender will be come next offseason.

Injury and aging concerns. A shift away from a successful defensive identity under a (even now) still unproven head coach. A potential pressure cooker of assistants behind him. A potential vacuum of leadership. Adding a bonafide star with novel skills to apply in high-leverage moments and a better roster for the style of play coach Joe Mazzulla prefers.

There’s a lot to unpack with the version of the Celtics we’re pinning our hopes on in the season to come, so the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Sports Illustrated’s Bobby Krivitsky to break down what the best- and worst-case scenarios might look like for the Celtics.

We also get caught up on all the news of the past week, from a potentially irked Malcolm Brogdon to the potential of new two way big man Neemias Queta, and more.

This episode of the Celtics Lab podcast is brought to you by FanDuel and AG1.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices