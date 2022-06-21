Celtics Season Wrap-Up Show

Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report put a bow on the Celtics 2021-22 season. They preview the upcoming offseason and discuss how Boston can improve.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know this Finals loss has you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden !