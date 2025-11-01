Celtics Secure 3rd Straight Win in NBA Cup Match vs in Philly | Garden Report

Jaylen Brown poured in 32 points and Anfernee Simons added 19 as the Boston Celtics held off the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-108, in a thriller at TD Garden. The Garden Report team — Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, John Zannis and Sherrod Blakely — break down Brown’s big night, and how the Celtics continue to set the tone early in the season.

00:00 Instant Reaction

55:00 CLNS Media’s Noa Dalzell joins show from Philly

58:00 CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning joins show from Philly

Nothing I love more than watching players who are trying to make it in the NBA succeed https://t.co/gb7mtAA1cO — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 1, 2025

