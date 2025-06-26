Close Menu
Celtics Select Hugo Gonzalez + Brad Stevens Press Conference Reaction | The Garden Report

CLNS Media

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning, John Zannis, Noa Dalzell & Jimmy Toscano go live after Celtics select Hugo Gonzalez with the 28th pick. The panel reacts to the pick and discusses other possibilities Boston could do on Day 2 as well as Brad Stevens press conference following the selection.

