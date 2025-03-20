Celtics Sell Team For Record Breaking 6.1 Billion Dollars

Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to buy the Boston Celtics from the Grousbeck family at a record $6.1 billion valuation, sources tell ESPN. This marks the largest sale of a sports franchise in North American history. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis go LIVE on The Garden Report to react.

