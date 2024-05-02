Celtics Send Heat to Cancun; Will Face Winner of Cavs/Magic Series

The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, decisively beating the short-handed Miami Heat 118-84 in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Following the game, The Garden Report went live with the Celtics Postgame Show. Catch insights and analysis from Boston’s victory over Miami with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis on the panel, providing in-depth discussion and breakdown of the game’s key moments.

