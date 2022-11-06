Subscribe
Celtics Set Franchise Record with 27 3’s vs Knicks at MSG

NEW YORK, NY — Boston pulled off a convincing 133-118 win at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, driven by an offensive barrage from beyond the arc. Boston set a new franchise record for most made three pointers in a game with a whopping 27 makes on over 50% from range. Sam Hauser had a standout game off the bench for Boston, notching a career-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon break down Boston’s historic shooting night live from Madison Square Garden.

