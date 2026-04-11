Celtics Shoot Lights Out, Win 55th Game | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 144-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, which saw them hit an NBA record 29 threes. Noa reflects on how the team won 55 games, the importance of Sam Hauser finding his rhythm, Nikola Vucevic’s acclimation, and the ongoing battle between Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez, and Jordan Walsh for backup big minutes.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro and instant reaction

04:13 Reflecting on 55 wins

07:37 Pritchard and Hauser on having a chip on their shoulders

10:38 Sam Hauser finding his rhythm

11:47 PrizePicks

13:16 Nikola Vucevic is looking better

15:53 Backup wing battle

19:23 Thanks for watching!

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