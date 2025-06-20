Celtics Should Consider Drastic Changes This Offseason | Still Poddable w/ Jay King & Brian Robb

Jay King and Brian Robb react to the Pacers forcing a Game 7 against the Thunder and the potential impact of the Finals result on the offseason. The guys also touch on the latest surrounding the Celtics offseason and the tough choices that await beginning next week.

0:00 – Recapping Game 6 of NBA Finals

24:50 – Should the Celtics consider blowing it up?

30:30 – Would new ownership actually consider blowing it up?

33:00 – Can Baylor Scheirmen step into Sam Hauser’s role?

34:38 – What the Celtics have to do this offseason

37:00 – Looking ahead towards NBA Draft

37:21 – Wrapping up