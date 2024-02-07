Celtics SHOULD Retire Smart’s Number w/ Gary Washburn

Gary Washburn is a Senior NBA Writer for The Boston Globe. Gary joins the program to discuss the Boston Celtics’ options at the trade deadline, breaking his first major story, and the pro’s and con’s to retiring Marcus Smart’s number. Twitter: @GwashburnGlobe

4:09 Celtics trade options

13:43 Getting information out of Boston’s front office

44:51 Smart’s return to the Garden

47:28 Should the Celtics retire Smart’s number?

59:29 Smart carried KG’s torch

