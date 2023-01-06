Celtics Show Their Potential in Blowout Win Over Mavs

Chris Forsberg is a Celtics sideline reporter and in-studio host for NBC Sports Boston. Chris joins Adam and Evan to discuss the C’s big win over the Dallas Mavericks, where Boston sits in the murky NBA, and whether the Celtics should really consider trading Gallo. Twitter: @ChrisForsberg_



TIMESTAMPS:

2:54 Win against Mavs show what the potential can be

11:27 Boston still in the top NBA tier

26:17 Jaylen and Jayson hunting Kobe and Shaq

34:54 Should the Celtics trade Gallo

52:51 Getting a Rob Williams Maine bobblehead

