Celtics Shutdown Kyrie & Durant + Why Jayson Tatum is Dominating

Celtics are limiting Nets’ Kyrie Irving & Durant while the Nets are on the brink of elimination, Max & Josue react from Brooklyn.

Also, CLNS Media’s Nick Gelso shares his hot take on Jayson Tatum, which left Max speechless.

