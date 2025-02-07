Celtics Sign Former Bulls Wing Torrey Craig to Jaden Springer’s Roster Spot

BOSTON — The Celtics signed Torrey Craig to a contract for the rest of the season, his agency Priority Sports announced. The Chicago Bulls waived Craig earlier this week.

Craig, 34 and eight seasons into his NBA career, joins Boston in place of Jaden Springer, who the Celtics traded to the Rockets on Wednesday in a salary dump before the trade deadline. Boston did not make a trade to replace him before 3 p.m. on Thursday in what Brad Stevens described as a boring as hell day. Stevens made up his mind on his target free agent when the Bulls let Craig go, and announced prior to Thursday’s game that the Celtics would move quickly to acquire a wing. Within two hours, Boston signed Craig.

It’s unclear when he’ll be able to play for the Celtics, as he appeared in only nine games for Chicago and hasn’t played since Dec. 30 with a leg injury. He performed well, averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 42.9% from three on 3.9 attempts per night. Craig averages 6.0 PPG and 4.0 RPG on 45.4% FG and 35.5% 3PT for his career.

More to come as it develops…