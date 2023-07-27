Celtics Sign Jaylen Brown to Supermax + Press Conference Reaction

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis went LIVE to react to Jaylen Brown signing a $304 million supermax contract extension for a five-year term with the Boston Celtics. This deal is the lucrative agreement ever made in NBA history. Brown discussed his hefty contract extension on Wednesday at his 7uice Bridge Program – an initiative he’s co-launched with MIT aiming at empowering minority high school students. The Garden Report reacts to it all!



The Garden Report is Sponsored By:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network! Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

AG1! If a comprehensive solution is what you need from your supplement routine, then try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to https://drinkAG1.com/GARDEN !