Celtics Sign Jayson Tatum to Largest Contract in NBA History

The Boston Celtics and star Jayson Tatum have agreed to a five-year, $315 million supermax extension with a player option, marking the largest contract in NBA history. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reacts to this historic deal and explores what securing Boston’s entire starting five means for their future championship ambitions.

