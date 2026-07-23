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Celtics Sign Jordan Walsh to Long-Term Extension | You Got Boston

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the Celtics signing Jordan Walsh to a 3-year, $15 million extension. Noa discusses why this is a great move for Boston, and how it fits into the team’s long-term plans.

0:00 – Jordan Walsh signs extension with Celtics
3:43 – Looking at contracts surrounding Celtics
5:00 – Jordan Walsh career development


11:08 – Walsh’s defensive ability
12:43 – Prizepicks
14:25 – Looking at how Celtics current roster is built
17:00 – Noa on experience covering Jordan Walsh from time in Maine
19:16 – Noa calls Jordan Walsh deal A+ deal
19:42 – Payton Pritchard is extension eligible
22:50 – Final thoughts on Jordan Walsh extension
24:00 – Could LeBron James sign with Celtics
25:00 – Thoughts on Bradley Beal potentially joining Celtics
26:20 – Noa thinks the Celtics roster is set
28:05 – Wrapping up!

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