Celtics Sign Jordan Walsh to Long-Term Extension | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the Celtics signing Jordan Walsh to a 3-year, $15 million extension. Noa discusses why this is a great move for Boston, and how it fits into the team’s long-term plans.

0:00 – Jordan Walsh signs extension with Celtics

3:43 – Looking at contracts surrounding Celtics

5:00 – Jordan Walsh career development

.@NoaDalzell reacts to the Jordan Walsh extension: “I honestly would give this a 10/10 for the Celtics. It’s so non-risky… There’s a really tremendous upside there.” “The million-dollar question that I’ve discussed so many times now is which of these wings are going to… pic.twitter.com/Hg3jxkx8qu — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) July 23, 2026



11:08 – Walsh’s defensive ability

12:43 – Prizepicks

14:25 – Looking at how Celtics current roster is built

17:00 – Noa on experience covering Jordan Walsh from time in Maine

19:16 – Noa calls Jordan Walsh deal A+ deal

19:42 – Payton Pritchard is extension eligible

22:50 – Final thoughts on Jordan Walsh extension

24:00 – Could LeBron James sign with Celtics

25:00 – Thoughts on Bradley Beal potentially joining Celtics

26:20 – Noa thinks the Celtics roster is set

28:05 – Wrapping up!

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