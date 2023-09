The Celtics signed Lamar Stevens on Friday to their 15th and final roster spot after working out and meeting with him earlier this summer. Stevens became a free agent after the Cavaliers signed-and-traded him the the Spurs to acquire Max Strus. A defensive stopper and slasher, Stevens started many games for Cleveland and now joins Boston as a valuable depth contributor.

Bobby Manning breaks down Stevens’ game and where his signing leaves Blake Griffin.