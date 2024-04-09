Celtics Sign Neemias Queta to Standard Contract

The Celtics signed Neemias Queta to a standard contract on Monday after he played for almost the entire season on a two way deal. He’ll now be eligible to play in the playoffs.
Bobby Manning reacted to and gave details on the news.
