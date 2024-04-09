Subscribe
Celtics Sign Neemias Queta to Standard Contract

The Celtics signed Neemias Queta to a standard contract after he spent most of the season on a two-way deal. He'll now be playoff-eligible.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read
Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) waits on game action to resume during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics signed Neemias Queta to a standard contract on Monday after he played for almost the entire season on a two way deal. He’ll now be eligible to play in the playoffs.

Bobby Manning reacted to and gave details on the news.

