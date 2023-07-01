Celtics Sign Oshae Brissett to 2-Year Deal with Player Option

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reacts to breaking news regarding Oshae Brissett signing a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Brissett is a a 25-year-old Canadian wing, who played on the Pacers last season averaging 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in just 16.7 minutes per game.

Bobby discusses Brissett’s potential role with the Celtics, highlights his athletic and versatile style of play, and examines the strategic implications of the player option in the second year of the contract.

Cant Watch? LISTEN to the Audio Version Here and on all podcasting platforms:



I covered Oshae Brissett at Syracuse & know him well. I’ve always loved his game. Good wing size & developed well through Toronto and Indiana. I’m thrilled about this. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 1, 2023

