Celtics Sign Shooter DJ Steward from Duke and 76ers Summer League

The Celtics signed former Duke guard DJ Steward after a 45% 3PT Summer League with Philadelphia to compete for a roster spot.
Bobby Manning

Celtics signed shooter DJ Steward from Duke following his lethal scoring performance in the Summer League with the 76ers. Steward previously played for the Kings G-League affiliate. Undrafted in 2021, he averaged 13.3 PPG on 46% FG, 36.8% 3PT on 231 att. (40.9% 2023) with Sacramento’s G-League affiliate. He improved to 4 APG 2 TOV. Scored 42 pts in a pair of CEBL games last year as well. The Celtics’ offseason roster now sits  at 16 (21 max). In Summer League with Philadelphia, he shot 41-for-84 FG in 8 games (48.8%), 14-for-31 from three (45% with 2.5 APG and 1.3 TOV between Utah and Vegas. 

Bobby Manning breaks down his game and how he could compete for a Boston two-way contract in training camp.

