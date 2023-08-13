Celtics Sign Shooter DJ Steward from Duke and 76ers Summer League

Celtics signed shooter DJ Steward from Duke following his lethal scoring performance in the Summer League with the 76ers. Steward previously played for the Kings G-League affiliate. Undrafted in 2021, he averaged 13.3 PPG on 46% FG, 36.8% 3PT on 231 att. (40.9% 2023) with Sacramento’s G-League affiliate. He improved to 4 APG 2 TOV. Scored 42 pts in a pair of CEBL games last year as well. The Celtics’ offseason roster now sits at 16 (21 max). In Summer League with Philadelphia, he shot 41-for-84 FG in 8 games (48.8%), 14-for-31 from three (45% with 2.5 APG and 1.3 TOV between Utah and Vegas.

Bobby Manning breaks down his game and how he could compete for a Boston two-way contract in training camp.