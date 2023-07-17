Celtics Situation with Jaylen Brown Not Abnormal

In the latest episode of Celtics Beat, Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti are joined by Celtics writer Steve Bulpett to talk Jaylen Brown! Bulpett is a Senior NBA Columnist for Heavy Sports. Steve joins the program to chat about the potential ways both the Celtics and Jaylen Brown can get creative on Brown’s supermax deal, why Joe Mazzulla needs a bigger leash, and how Brad could update the roster. Twitter: @SteveBHoop

5:35 Jaylen Brown extension delay isn’t abnormal

15:05 FanDuel 16:11 Going back to double-bigs should help Jays

25:30 Making trades midseason will be harder this year

43:09 Sam Cassell comes back to Boston

