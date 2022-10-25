Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Celtics, Sixers & Nets’ Early Assessments

CLNS Media

One week into the 2022-23 NBA season, Bob & Jeff evaluate the Celtics, Nets & Sixers’ respective beginnings.

0:51: Celtics lose their first game of the season; what’s your early assessment?
3:11: How long can the Celtics succeed without Rob Williams?
7:14: What’s wrong with the Sixers?
13:42: Early impressions of Ben Simmons with the Nets
20:04: Utah Jazz contenders or pretenders?
22:19: Did we overrate LeBron & Anthony Davs’ ability to carry the Lakers?
25:47: Jeff read Gary’s book?

