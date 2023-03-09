After a very rough stretch of games for the Boston Celtics, the team came out strong against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night on their way to a 115-93 win at TD Garden. By halftime, Boston had built up a 15 point lead, but in the third quarter, instead of dwindling it, they built it up to 22 points heading into the final frame.

Boston held their ground and closed strong, and was even able to get their starters off the floor and empty their benches, which was a sigh of relief following multiple overtime games.

Join The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon onsite at TD Garden as they break down the Celtics win, and discuss the status of Grant Williams when it comes to his health and his role with the team.



