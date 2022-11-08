Celtics Squeak Past Grizzlies 109-106 Behind Jayson Tatum’s 39 Points

The Memphis Grizzlies are best known for making everything difficult on their opponent, and tonight was no different.

The Boston Celtics needed all of Jayson Tatum’s 39 points to escape Memphis with a 109-106 victory. The win capped off a two-game road trip and the Celtics improved to 7-3 on the year.

For much of the first half, the Celtics used their size and shot-making advantage to outweigh the Grizzlies’ offensive rebounding. Boston led 65-54 at the break as Tatum scored one fewer point than Memphis’ entire team did in the second quarter. The Celtics dominated the minutes in which Ja Morant went to the bench, turning a 40-31 deficit into a nine-point lead within 6 minutes.

Fast forward to the second half, and the Grizzlies adjusted to the Celtics drop scheme against pick-and-roll and opened up their three-point attack. Memphis outscored the Celtics 31-19 in the 3rd quarter, as Jake LaRavia punctuated the rally with a go-ahead three to end the period after the Grizzlies trailed by 11 at halftime.

The Celtics returned to their defensive principles in the fourth quarter and wound up making enough free throws to ice the game after Memphis pulled from down seven with two minutes left to within one point in the final seconds.

Tatum led all scorers, but Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford each scored double-figures as well. The Celtics played the Grizzlies to an even 45-45 in the rebounding department, capitalizing on Steven Adams’ absence.

Boston lacked intensity for much of this game, but proved to be the more cohesive team in the end.

The Celtics will return home to play Detroit and Denver on Wednesday and Friday.