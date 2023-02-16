Celtics Star Jayson Tatum to Compete in NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest

The NBA’s All-Star festivities are back as the Association will take its annual “break” this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Not only do the league-leading Boston Celtics have two league All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but they also have a three-point shootout participant. Tatum will double up this weekend and compete against Damien Lillard, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Huerter, Lauri Markkanen, and Tyler Herro to crown the league’s top shooter.

Tatum is a longshot to win the contest according to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. Here’s their full list of odds:

Three-Point Contest Odds to Win

Damien Lillard +300

Buddy Hield +400

Tyrese Haliburton +450

Kevin Huerter +500

Lauri Markkanen +600

Jayson Tatum +650

Tyler Herro +700

This is Tatum’s second appearance in the NBA three-point contest, having participated in the event in 2021 as well – coming in third behind Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry and Timberwolves guard Mike Conley.

Tatum is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc this season and is averaging a career-high in points per game at 30.6. His Celtics team is also 42-17 heading into the break, good for the NBA’s best record. His coach, Joe Mazzulla, was named the team’s full-time head coach at the All-Star Break, having previously been the “interim”. He was given a contract extension with his promotion as well. Mazzulla (+200) is the favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award according to BetOnline.

As for the three-point contest itself, guys like Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Lauri Markkanen, and Tyrese Haliburton will all make it difficult for Boston’s star to bring it home. Heild has knocked down the most threes this season (230), Markkanen is shooting 41.2% (a career-high), and both Huerter and Haliburton are shooting four percentage points better than Tatum in 2022-2023.

The Pick: It’s incredibly chalky, but I’m going with the favorite in Damien Lillard (+300) here. It’s impossible to pick against him. Not only is Lillard an all-time great player, but he’s an all-time great clutch performer as well. He’ll rise above it on Saturday night.

