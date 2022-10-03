Celtics Start Derrick White in Win vs Hornets

BOSTON — The Celtics started Derrick White with Robert Williams out and Luke Kornet injured in a smaller lineup that pushed the pace and struggled to rebound. Boston ultimately exploded to a 20-point lead in the first half behind 50% three point shooting and an aggressive passing attack, but defensive issues remain, Jaylen Brown noted after the game. Is White the answer for the starters, or do the Celtics need to find a way to stay big?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss inside TD Garden after Boston’s 134-93 win vs the Hornets.