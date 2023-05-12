Celtics Start Robert Williams in Big Win

In a massive change before the Celtics took on the 76ers in a win-or-go-home Game 6, Boston pulled off a big change in their lineup by bringing back Robert Williams into the starting 5. Last season, the Boston Celtics thrived off a double big lineup of Williams and Horford, but with Williams spending a big chunk of the start of this season recovering after knee surgery, Boston had been using Derrick White in his place.

With their backs against the wall, Joe Mazzulla made a gutsy call that paid dividends on defense, a move that had Marcus Smart “estatic”. Join The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning weighing in onsite at Wells Fargo Center after the Celtics forced a Game 7 back in Boston.

