Celtics Win Streak Snapped in 112-111 Loss to Pistons

The Celtics look to go into the All-Star break on a high note as they take on the Pistons at TD Garden. With both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart out, Boston’s defense crumpled as the Celtics win streak snapped after 9 straight wins. The Celtics lost 112-111 after Jayson Tatum missed the potential game-winner, and the team will look to rest and reflect during the All-Star break.

“Going to leave a sour taste for sure,” said Ime Udoka after the loss. “But look back and reflect on the things we did well over the streak. Didn’t do that tonight.”

On the loss, Jaylen Brown said “It definitely leaves a bad taste in your mouth heading into the break.” Brown also credited the Pistons since they came ready to play, saying they deserved to win with their effort.

On his plans for the All-Star break, veteran Al Horford said “It’s definitely been a grind. Just resting. Looking forward to that second half once we get going. We have 22 left, starting to take shape for the fun stuff.” Horford hopes that the team will grow from the experience, and that they return after the break with an edge and use the performance as motivation.

