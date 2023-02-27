Celtics Stun 76ers, Jayson Tatum Hits Game Winner

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had another iconic career moment with a game-winning three in Boston’s road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics are now 3-0 against the Sixers so far this season, and have one game remaining in their season series. Boston won’t have much time to relax with the streaking Milwaukee Bucks hot on their trail if they want to keep their spot in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Join the Vitamin Cs with Adam Taylor and friend of the show, Will Weir of Green with Envy! The fellas catch up, touch base on Jayson Tatum’s massive clutch bucket over the Sixers, and look ahead for the Celtics upcoming matchups the rest of the week.

