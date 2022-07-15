Celtics Summer League Recap + Discussing Brogdon, Gallinari Moves

Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely and Josue Pavon of The Garden Report recap the Celtics vs Grizzlies Summer League game. They also discuss the Celtics trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari.

