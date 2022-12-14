Celtics survive collapse, Win OT thriller vs Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning recaps the Boston Celtics 122-118 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Boston led by as much as 20 points, gave up the lead and fell behind the Lakers by 13 in the 4th quarter, to then storm back to force overtime. Boston would secure the win in overtime to finish 4-2 overall on their road trip.

