Celtics Survive Late Scare vs Suns | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Celtics edged out the Suns 120-112 at TD Garden. A competitive 48 mins against Phoenix featured a stellar performance from Jaylen Brown, who dropped 41 points in 40 mins. Jayson Tatum chipped in with 21 points, and Payton Pritchard had a strong night off the bench with 19 points.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Suns to break down the game.

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

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