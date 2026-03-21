Celtics Survive Shorthanded Grizzlies Team | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Luka Garza added a season-high 22 as the Boston Celtics defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 117-112 on Friday night.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and A. Sherrod Blakely immediately after Celtics vs. Grizzlies to break down the win.

00:00 Instant Reaction: Tatum off, Jaylen 30 and Garza night

4:00 Tatum has an off night

14:00 Jaylen’s game

24:00 Bad shooting for Tatum

30:00 Luka Garza night

50:00 Will Playoffs expose Celtics depth?

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: ⁠https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email⁠

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!