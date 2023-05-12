Celtics Survive to Force Game 7 | Celtics Lab

With the Boston Celtics’ season — and perhaps much more — on the brink in Game 6 of their 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics needed to put it all out on the court for a win. And somehow, despite a 0-of-10 first half for Jayson Tatum that saw the Duke alum put up just one make from the floor in the third quarter and 18 turnovers for the team, Boston did exactly that. A shift back to the defense-first, double-big lineup of Al Horford and Robert Williams III paid early dividends, and despite things coming a bit unglued for much of the middle of the game, Tatum getting hot from 3 late saved the season and perhaps more.

To talk about the improbable, dramatic win for the Celtics, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with High Off the Glass’ Greg Brueck-Cassoli. We also (very) briefly touch on the other series around the 2023 NBA Playoffs and look ahead to Game 7 on Mother’s Day at TD Garden.

This episode of Celtics Lab is brought to you by Fan Duel and Better Help.

BetterHelp. If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/CELTLAB today to get 10% off your first month!

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!