Celtics Survive Warriors 116-100, Take 2-1 Series Lead

The Boston Celtics return to TD Garden to host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics definitely appreciated the comforts of home, and right out of the gate Boston was playing with intensity, speed, and purpose. Boston’s offense was moving and clicking, and soon enough the Celtics had built an 18 point lead with Jaylen Brown notching 17 points in the 1st quarter alone.

However, in the 2nd half, Golden State gave Boston their best knockout punch that they could, and soon the lead was cut down to less than 5 as the teams moved into the 4th quarter. The Celtics managed to pull together and lock in defensively, and Boston took the win 116-100 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston will now have a 2-1 series lead with the chance to go up 3-1 on Friday night at home in Game 4.

Following the game, Ime Udoka said “My message to the team was: ‘We’ve done this after losses. Now, we have to do it after a win.'”

“The energy of our fans was just contagious,” said Al Horford, “I felt it going in when I did my shooting slot an hour and a half before the game and when I saw that, it was like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be different tonight.’

When Golden State started to whittle their lead down, Marcus Smart said his mindset was “Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before.”

“It’s all about how you respond,” said Jayson Tatum, “We didn’t hold our head down or anything. We called a timeout, figured it out, and made winning plays.”

On his monster performance, Jaylen Brown said “I feel like I can get by any defender that’s in front of me.”

On whether or not it’s worth it to play through his injury and the pain, Robert Williams said “It’s worth it, for sure.”

