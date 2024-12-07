Celtics Sweep the Season Series Against Milwaukee | Celtics vs Bucks Postgame Show

The Celtics earned a 111-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, completing the series sweep against them as it’s the last time they’ll play in the regular season. Jayson Tatum led the way with 34 points and 10 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday chipped in with 20 points against his former team.

Join John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they break down the win.

