Celtics Take 3-1 Series Lead Back to Boston, Kristaps Porzingis Leaves with Calf Injury

Derrick White scored a high 38 points on Monday night, leading the top-seeded Celtics past the eighth-seeded Heat 102-88 to take a 3-1 lead in their opening-round NBA playoff series. The Garden Report goes live following the Celtics’ game 4 against the Heat. Catch the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis as they provide insights and analysis from Boston’s game against Miami.

