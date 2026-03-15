Celtics Take Care of Business vs Wizards at TD Garden | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Celtics, led by Neemias Queta’s 24 points (22 of which came in the first half), took care of the Wizards in their first game back from a tough road trip. Jayson Tatum returned to the court after being rested against the Thunder and put up 20 points in 32 minutes.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Wizards to break down the game.

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

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