    Subscribe
    Celtics Postgame Live

    Celtics Take Out Grizzlies on Super Bowl Sunday

    CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

    The Boston Celtics welcomed the Western Conference contender Memphis Grizzlies to TD Garden for a Sunday matinee matchup. A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis recap the Celtics 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

    You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

    Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

    Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

    Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN65 and use code GARDEN65 for 65% off plus free shipping!

    Share.

    CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.