Celtics Squeak Out 132-123 Win Over Thunder

The Celtics brought a three game win streak into OKC as they took on the Thunder in a back-to-back game. In the last game of their road trip, the Celtics jumped out to a large lead against the shorthanded Thunder. However, after defensive lapses by Boston and Tre Mann on OKC, the teams were battling until the final minute. Boston prevailed with a 132-124 win, and they’ll return to Boston with a four game win streak.

After the game, Ime Udoka said “What I told them was we finished off 4-0. It’s not always going to be the prettiest game. We did well enough to maintain what we had, but we have to be more focused on specific guys, attention to detail as far as who their scorers are and who to help off of.”

Grant Williams and Derrick White started their joint presser off with Williams reading off a list of Marvel character comparisons for every member of the Celtics roster. After, when asked about the team’s chemistry and comradery, Williams said “I feel like this team is growing closer and closer every single day.”

On his performance (18 PTS, 5-10 FG, 5 REB, 5 AST), Derrick White said “It was good to see a few go in, but I just try to impact winning in other days. I just want to help the team win games, any way I can.”

