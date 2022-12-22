Poorly Timed Timeouts are KILLING the Celtics

After back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics desperately needed to come out with the right energy and tempo on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. In short, they didn’t. The Pacers jumped out to a 42-22 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the Celtics looked lost as they let the Pacers go on a 37-11 run to end the first. Joe Mazzulla called a single timeout in the quarter after Boston let Indiana go on a 15-0 run to take a 20-11 lead.

Boston fell behind by as many as 30 points, and eventually clawed their way back into it in the second half, failing to get a lead. The Celtics lost 117-112 to the Pacers, marking their third straight loss and their fifth in six games. When Boston needed to get their act together in the first quarter, Joe Mazzulla failed to get a read on the situation, and the Pacers jumped all over them.

Do the Celtics have a timeout problem? Has Joe Mazzulla’s stingy timeout strategy finally caught up with them? The Garden Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely, Jimmy Toscano and John Zannis discuss.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/garden. Seriously, it could save you HUNDREDS per year. Cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!