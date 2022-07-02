Celtics Title Favorites w/ Brogdon, Gallinari moves?

Keith Smith covers the NBA for Spotrac and is a writer for Celtics Blog. Keith joins the show during BREAKING NEWS as Boston swings a trade for Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. Keith and Adam break down the trade, the Danilo Gallinari signing, and what the Celtics next move is. Twitter: @KeithSmithNBA

4:18 Is Danilo Gallinari going to be a good fit?

14:16 How could Boston fill out the rest of the roster?

26:53 CELTICS TRADE FOR BROGDON

35:45 Brad continues to crush trades

46:19 Should the Celtics go ALL IN for Kevin Durant

