Celtics TOP 5 in Offense & Defense + Is Victor the NEW Face of the NBA?

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob Ryan reunites with Gary Tanguay to unpack the details of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. They also discuss whether the Celtics can maintain their formidable top-five status in both offense and defense. Furthermore, they discuss Victor Wembanyama and the possibility of him becoming the new face of the NBA.

0:00 Intro

1:00 NBA In-Season Tournament

8:00 Celtics Top 5 in Offense and Defense

13:00 Wembanyama the NEW Face of the NBA?

