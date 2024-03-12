Celtics Top Blazers in Portland on Front End of Back to Back

The Garden Report goes live following the Celtics game vs the Trail Blazers. Catch the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis as they offer insights and analysis from Boston’s game in Portland.

