Celtics Top Draft Targets with 35th Pick

The 2023 NBA draft takes place this Thursday, June 22, and while the Boston Celtics have traded away their first round pick for this class of prospects, they possess an intriguing selection at the top of the second round via a pick owed them by the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 35 overall.

The Celtics could also trade up, back, or even out of this year’s draft depending on what sort of trades might be on the table ahead of their time on the clock late Thursday evening, with offseason rumbles already connecting several Boston players with potential moves around the league.

To get a handle on which prospects might be of interest to the Celtics, where in the draft they might be, and what Boston might need to do to get there, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast brought on friend of the pod Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win and USA TODAY.

The trio makes sense of the first big trade of the 2023 offseason in Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, dives into some of the meatier rumors making the rounds, takes a first look at the hire of Phil Pressey as an assistant, and ties it all to the main event on Thursday.

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

This episode is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at www.fanduel.com/sportsbook.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit www.ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

BetterHelp. If you want to live a more empowered life, therapy can get you there. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/CELTLAB today to get 10% off your first month!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!