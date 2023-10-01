Celtics Trade for Jrue Holiday – 10 Reactions and Takeaways

The Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday in a transformative deal on the day before training camp begins with media day in Boston, sending Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, the 2024 Warriors first-rounder from the Marcus Smart trade and an unprotected 2029 Celtics first-round selection to the Trail Blazers.

Boston will instantly emerge as championship favorites by uniting all-defensive guards Holiday and Derrick White alongside stars Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porziņģis. Depth becomes a question, as do financial considerations into the future, but few, if any lineups can match the two-way potency of that group, which now includes post size and scoring, along with on-ball defense and playmaking last year’s group lacked. For those concerned about losing Smart, Holiday would top the list of contenders for that role. He also joins a group vying to challenge his former Milwaukee Bucks, who traded Holiday for Damian Lillard last week.

Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from the trade: