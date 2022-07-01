Celtics Trade For Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics have acquired Malcolm Brogdon for a 2023 first-round pick and Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Malik Fitts, and Daniel Theis.The Garden Report discusses the move, how he fits with the team, and how much the veteran impacts Boston.

