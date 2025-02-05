Celtics Trade Jaden Springer to Houston Rockets for Tax Relief

The Celtics traded Jaden Springer into the Houston Rockets’ mid-level exception space on Wednesday, sources confirmed. Shams Charania first reported the deal one day before the deadline, which opened Boston’s 14th out of 15 roster spots, saving the team roughly $15-million in luxury tax for the moment.

Springer, 22, who rarely played after the Celtics acquired him from Philadelphia at last year’s deadline, made $4 million in the final season of his rookie contract. He would’ve became a restricted free agent this summer. The Celtics reportedly explored moving him last summer, but brought him into the season and waived Lonnie Walker IV, who competed for the 15th spot that ultimately went unfilled. Boston attached a 2030 second-rounder to move off Springer and received a top-55 protected second-rounder that’s unlikely to convey.

The move created a $4-million trade exception that expires tomorrow at 3 p.m. Those no longer carry over season-to-season for second apron teams like the Celtics. Boston has two weeks to fill its 14th roster spot.

While the move mostly achieves tax relief for ownership, who faced a $65 million bill as the roster stood prior, it does create some flexibility for the team in the hours remaining through the deadline. Previously, the Celtics could only absorb 1-2 year minimum contracts in trades. Now, they can acquire longer rookie minimums, or any contracts worth less than $4 million this deal while still saving the difference in salary and tax.

If Boston fills Springer’s roster spot with a buyout player or free agent, they only owe the prorated portion of the salary for the rest of the season with that amount tax. For a league minimum player, that would currently amount to roughly $1 million in salary. The Celtics are limited to players bought out from salaries less than $12.8-million (the NBA MLE).

Springer’s departure creates some need for guard depth with only Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard remaining in the back court. The Celtics could also convert either or both of JD Davison and Drew Peterson from two-way to standard contracts, then sign a new pair of two-way players.

The Celtics traded Dalano Banton to Portland to clear way for Springer’s arrival last February. Brad Stevens had praised Springer as a young prospect that Boston liked in his draft class. He emerged to lead a thrilling comeback win at the Clippers last month, and made more spot appearances since the calendar turned, but struggled offensively. In 43 Celtics games over two seasons, he averaged 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 26.7% from three.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.