Celtics Postgame Live

Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday to Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons & Picks | Garden Report

Updated:

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to breaking news: the Boston Celtics have traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. The panel discusses why Brad Stevens made the move, what Simons brings to Boston, and how this impacts the Celtics’ title window moving forward.

