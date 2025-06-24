Celtics Trade Jrue Holiday to Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons & Picks | Garden Report

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to breaking news: the Boston Celtics have traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. The panel discusses why Brad Stevens made the move, what Simons brings to Boston, and how this impacts the Celtics’ title window moving forward.

“I like this trade for Boston –– I like that they didn’t give up assets.”@NoaDalzell & @RealBobManning are LIVE reacting to the Celtics trading Jrue Holiday to the Blazers for Anfernee Simons! Watch @TheGardenReport LIVE: https://t.co/tfmiA4SqLF pic.twitter.com/5DR9BvcHV5 — Garden Report: Celtics Postgame on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) June 24, 2025

